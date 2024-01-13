Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 932,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.