Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.95. 932,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

