Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 131.7% in December

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AVACF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,545. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.
About Avance Gas
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.