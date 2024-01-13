Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 131.7% in December

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVACF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,545. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

