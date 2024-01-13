Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AVY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.12. The company had a trading volume of 273,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

