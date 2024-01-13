Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $82.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00019063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,695.89 or 1.00023530 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00247860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011429 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,481,002 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.02793709 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $97,091,838.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

