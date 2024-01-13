AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,962. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

