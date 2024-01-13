AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.43. 492,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,585. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

