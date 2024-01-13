B. Riley Lowers Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambrx Biopharma

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after buying an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $27,552,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $15,040,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.