Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Babcock International Group Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
About Babcock International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.