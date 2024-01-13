Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

