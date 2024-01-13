Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.20 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.