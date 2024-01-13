Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 over the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 108.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 99,803 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

