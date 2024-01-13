Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BACHY remained flat at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.29. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

