Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

