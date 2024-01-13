Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Up 622.0% in December

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 622.0% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Barsele Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of BRSLF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Barsele Minerals
