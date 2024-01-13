Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Up 622.0% in December

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 622.0% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BRSLF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

