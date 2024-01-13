Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

