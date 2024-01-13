Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 622,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

