Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

BDX opened at $236.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.