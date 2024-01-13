Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

BDX stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.27. 1,363,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,934. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.