Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.05

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €139.05 ($152.80) and last traded at €138.10 ($151.76), with a volume of 164357 shares. The stock had previously closed at €138.05 ($151.70).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.