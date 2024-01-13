Bell Bank Acquires 592 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bell Bank increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

WMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04. The company has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

