Bell Bank Buys 583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.