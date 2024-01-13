Bell Bank Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $14,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,293,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,647,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

