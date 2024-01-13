Bell Bank Has $516,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bell Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $305.56. 1,170,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average of $281.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

