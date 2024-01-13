Bell Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

