Bell Bank Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

FDX stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

