Bell Bank Purchases 393 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bell Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

