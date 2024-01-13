Bell Bank Sells 347 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Bank lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,173. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

