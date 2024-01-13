Bell Bank Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.46. 290,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,718. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.82 and a 1-year high of $262.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

