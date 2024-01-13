Bell Bank Sells 81 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 364,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,283. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

