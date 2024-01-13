BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

