BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.41.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $67,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $67,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,089 shares of company stock worth $260,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

