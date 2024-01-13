BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 3.8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 236,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 530,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $733,961. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 944,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 324,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.