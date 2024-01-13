BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 3.8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 236,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 530,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 944,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 324,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioLife Solutions
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.