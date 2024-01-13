Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

