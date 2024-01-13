Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $17.75 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $48,005.89 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00136061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002292 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

