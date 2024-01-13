Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 13.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.51. Approximately 7,746,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,882,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

Bitfarms Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$310,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$310,500.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$116,550.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,375 shares of company stock worth $2,153,522. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

