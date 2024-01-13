BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

