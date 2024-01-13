BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $799.60. 880,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $754.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

