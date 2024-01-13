BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Down 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.38). Approximately 3,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.39).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The firm has a market cap of £38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.72.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.