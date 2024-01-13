BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.61% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,295 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

