Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

