Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,567 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Central Securities worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,160. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $86,194 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

