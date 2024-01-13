Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,141 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for approximately 7.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General American Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

