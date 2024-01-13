Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 89,798 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 701.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,798 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 189,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,291. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1354 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.