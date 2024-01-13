Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 45.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $2,317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 37.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

