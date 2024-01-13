Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

