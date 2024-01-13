Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 418,502 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

