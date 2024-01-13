Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,496 shares. The company has a market cap of $630.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.