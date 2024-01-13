Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BSTZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.79. 204,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

