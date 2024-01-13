Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2,249.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 28,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

