Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $950,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $300,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $11,682,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

XJUN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,091 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

